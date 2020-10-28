Shirley (Schleisman) Quistorff

March 9, 1935-October 27, 2020

CEDAR FALLS – Shirley Quistorff, 85, of Cedar Falls died Tuesday, October 27th at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born March 9, 1935 in Lidderdale, Iowa. She married Byron Earl Quistorff on January 3, 1956 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish by Father Lewis Lynch, in Cherokee, Iowa.

She grew up in Carroll Iowa, where she attended St. Peters Grade School and Saint Anthony's Catholic Girls Academy. She was a homemaker and worked as a bookkeeper for Quistorff Wholesale Plants for over 20 years. Shirley loved long walks, gardening, and loved to decorate her home. But the thing she loved most, was caring for her family and friends.

Survived by: her husband Byron of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Renee Selleck of Janesville; a son, James (Michelle) Quistorff of Shell Rock; four grandchildren: Ben Quistorff, Zach (Aimee) Quistorff, Nick Quistorff, and Erika Quistorff; and a sister, Connie Herbst of Deloit.

Preceded in death by: her mother, Viola Darling; a son, Mark Quistorff; a brother, Neil Schleisman; and a sister, Verna DeGroote.

A Mass of Intention will be held in her honor at 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, with a memorial mass and celebration of life held at a later date. Per her wishes, her body was deeded to Mayo Clinic. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.