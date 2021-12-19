Shirley Steen

December 24, 1934-December 14, 2021

Shirley Steen was born December 24, 1934 in Waterloo, IA: the daughter of LeRoy Hilmer and Helen (Larry) Dirks. She married Robert Hoffer, they later divorced. Shirley married Kenneth Steen on January 19, 1968 in Belvidere, IL; he preceded her in death on July 30, 2008. She worked at Chamberlain's as a cook and UNI until her retirement. Shirley was crafty and enjoyed Bible study, playing cards, crocheting and making quilts, she made cakes for her family's weddings and birthdays. Shirley loved family gatherings and potlucks. Shirley touched so many people's lives that she wasn't even aware of.

Shirley died on December 14, 2021 at Ravenwood at the age of 86. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sons: Thomas Hoffer, Daniel Steen and Kip Steen and two daughters: Jeani Riechmann and Betty Binard, and a sister: Pat Franzen. Shirley is survived by six sons: Jim Hoffer of Denver, IA, John Hoffer of Evansdale, Larry (Stephanie) Hoffer of Oelwein, Brian (Kris) Steen of Waterloo, Craig Steen of Albany, GA and Tim Steen of Waterloo; five daughters: Janice (Jack) Hoffman of Evansdale, Barbara (Mark) Rust of Waterloo, Sharon (Kelly) VanDyke of Jesup, Judy (Andrew) Davis of Waterloo and Deb (Dave) Steege of Monticello, MN; 106 grand, great and great-great grandchildren.

Memorials directed to the family.

Visitation: December 20, 2021 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm

Services: December 21, 2021 at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2211 Maynard Ave, at 11:00 am

Burial at Garden of Memories

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.