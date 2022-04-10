Shirley Norean Stille

December 16, 1937-April 7, 2022

Shirley Norean Stille, 84, of Janesville, Iowa, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Humboldt Care Center South, in Humboldt, Iowa. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 16th, at 3:00 p.m. at the Clarksville Church of Christ followed by a time of fellowship in the church basement.

Shirley was born December 16th, 1937. She married Everett Stille September 27, 1956. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and crocheting rugs. She volunteered at the Food Bank in Waterloo and Trinkets & Togs in Waverly. Shirley belonged to a Senior club called, "The Over The Hill Gang," that got together and rode their mopeds to various breakfast destinations. Shirley was always helping people, like taking her neighbors and friends to doctor's appointments. She was very thoughtful and kind about sending cards to everyone for any occasion.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Isabel and Byron Doty, her brothers Doyle Doty and Reede Doty, and her son Arthur Stille.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Chris (Rob) Rake and her granddaughter, Amelia Rake of Vincent, her brother Louie Doty of Clarksville, and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be sent to the Food Bank of Iowa. Condolences may be given on www.lentzfuneralhome.com.