Shirley Naomi Wirkler
FUNERAL HOME
Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home & Crematory Services
001 South Industrial Park Rd
Garnavillo, IA

Shirley Naomi (Jacobs) Wirkler

March 5, 1930-September 6, 2021

FARMERSBURG-Shirley Naomi (Jacobs) Wirkler, age 91, of Farmersburg, Iowa, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, September 6, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, Iowa.

Shirley was born on March 5, 1930, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Frank C. and Alberta (Hites) Jacobs. After high school she started her education in teaching at Iowa State Teachers College, she was fast tracked due to the Korean conflict and finished her education in one year and two summers. She taught in a one-room school house near Hitesville, Iowa, and then in LaPorte City, Iowa.

Shirley met and married the love of her life Harvey Wirkler on September 8, 1951, in Waterloo, Iowa. To the union four children were born. Left to cherish her memory are her children Linda McDonald, Brian Wirkler and Becky (Glen) Menke; grandchildren Jacob (Alyssa) McDonald, Stephanie (Tim) Nelson, Matt (Jen Jacobson) McDonald, Lauren McDonald, Nicole (Dan) Raymond, Carmen (Alex Chavez) Wirkler, and Elliot Wirkler, and honorary granddaughter Natalya (Paul) Wielenga; great grandchildren Wren McDonald; Jackson, Sophie and Leah Nelson, Amelia McDonald, and Ares Chavez, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Merrill Jacobs, husband Harvey in 1997, son-in-law Paul McDonald, son Alan Wirkler, and very recently her sister Donita Freienmuth.

Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 001 Industrial Park Road Garnavillo, Iowa where the family will receive friends from 4 PM to 8 PM, Friday, September 10, 2021, and one hour prior to the start of service. Funeral service will be at the Garnavillo Gospel Hall at 10:30 AM, Saturday, September 11, 2021.

The most important day in her life was December 15, 1938, when Shirley realized that Christ died for her, she was the sinner and he was the savior, through reading John 3:16: For God so loved the world, He gave His only begotten Son whomsoever believeth in Him should now perish, but have everlasting life.

The family wishes that all memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home and Crematory Services
001 South Industrial Park Rd, Garnavillo, IA
Sep
11
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:25a.m.
Garnavillo Gospel Hall
503 S. Washington St, Garnavillo, IA
Sep
11
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Garnavillo Gospel Hall
503 S. Washington St, Garnavillo, IA
I was so shocked to see the picture of Shirley in the In Memoriam section of the Waterloo Courier. We also did not know about Donita. I will surely miss these two cousins.
Charlene Bahe
Family
December 1, 2021
