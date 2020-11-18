+Sonya M. Henning

May 24, 1940-November 1, 2020

Sonya Henning, age 80, of Lake Bluff, IL passed away on November 1, 2020. Sonya was born May 24, 1940 in Cedar Falls, IA to parents Elmer and Esther Nielsen. Sonya grew up in Cedar Falls and attended Dana College in Nebraska.

Sonya married Ivan Johansen in 1960 and had two children, Dana and Sheryl. Sonya later married Lester A Henning (Al) in 1974 gaining stepsons, Chris and Gregg Henning.

Sonya shared her heart, soul, and zest for life with her family and everyone she met. Sonya and Al joined Columbia Yacht Club where they shared a love of yachting on the Great Lakes with their children. Sonya cherished time spent with her grandchildren, sharing stories, her love of music and her heart; they were her world.

Sonya was preceded in death by her father, Elmer, mother, Esther, husband Al and son, Dana.

Sonya is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Hughes (Edward) of Green Oaks, IL, daughter-in-law Kathy Johansen (Gwen) of Mundelein, IL, stepson Chris Henning (Stacey) of Grayslake, IL, stepson Gregg Henning (Amy) of Antioch, IL, sister, Shirley Lincoln (Jerry) of Lincoln, CA, Ivan K Johansen (Cindi/Erik) of Palm City, FL, extended family, Cathy Isbrandt of Medora, IN. She is also survived by her 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Sonya's life will be held in the Spring of 2021 in hopes all her family and friends can attend.

Memorial donations can be made in Sonya's name to University of Wisconsin Health – Transplant. Sonya benefited from their expertise in transplants, helping her live a full life; the last 20 plus years with a live donation from her son Dana.