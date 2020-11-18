Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sonya M. Henning
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

+Sonya M. Henning

May 24, 1940-November 1, 2020

Sonya Henning, age 80, of Lake Bluff, IL passed away on November 1, 2020. Sonya was born May 24, 1940 in Cedar Falls, IA to parents Elmer and Esther Nielsen. Sonya grew up in Cedar Falls and attended Dana College in Nebraska.

Sonya married Ivan Johansen in 1960 and had two children, Dana and Sheryl. Sonya later married Lester A Henning (Al) in 1974 gaining stepsons, Chris and Gregg Henning.

Sonya shared her heart, soul, and zest for life with her family and everyone she met. Sonya and Al joined Columbia Yacht Club where they shared a love of yachting on the Great Lakes with their children. Sonya cherished time spent with her grandchildren, sharing stories, her love of music and her heart; they were her world.

Sonya was preceded in death by her father, Elmer, mother, Esther, husband Al and son, Dana.

Sonya is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Hughes (Edward) of Green Oaks, IL, daughter-in-law Kathy Johansen (Gwen) of Mundelein, IL, stepson Chris Henning (Stacey) of Grayslake, IL, stepson Gregg Henning (Amy) of Antioch, IL, sister, Shirley Lincoln (Jerry) of Lincoln, CA, Ivan K Johansen (Cindi/Erik) of Palm City, FL, extended family, Cathy Isbrandt of Medora, IN. She is also survived by her 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Sonya's life will be held in the Spring of 2021 in hopes all her family and friends can attend.

Memorial donations can be made in Sonya's name to University of Wisconsin Health – Transplant. Sonya benefited from their expertise in transplants, helping her live a full life; the last 20 plus years with a live donation from her son Dana.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
A great neighbor. Full of life and compassion. Always enjoyed my company with her. Never heard her complain. RIP Sonya
Claudia Smith
Friend
November 16, 2020