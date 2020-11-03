SSgt. James Dwight Harper

November 7, 1952-October 31, 2020

Waterloo - James Dwight Harper, 67, of Waterloo, died Saturday, October 31, at UnityPoint Hospital Marshalltown.

He was born November 7, 1952, in Cedar Falls, the son of Merriet S. and Dorothy Purinton Harper. He married Mary L. Driscoll on December 5, 1985, in East Bridgewater, Mass.

James served in the United States Marines during Desert Storm and was employed as a Maximum Security Sergeant at the Tamlinco Prison in Tamlinco, NC.

Survivors include: three sisters, Susan McBride (Terrance McElligott) of Waterloo, Kitty Andersen of Plainview, Neb, and Caroline Kientoff of Des Moines; three brothers, Chester (Becky) Harper of Evansdale, David (Judy) Harper of St. Cloud, Minn, and William (Connie) Mettlin of Dinsdale; several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his wife on Oct. 29, 2014, his parents, three brothers, K. Lee Mettlin, Larry (Ruby) Harper, and Robert (Jane) Mettlin; two brother-in-laws, Chester Anderson and Zeke Kientoff.

Services: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 5, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with entombment in the Garden of Memories Mausoleum. Full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31, assisted by the United States Marine Honor Guard. Request everyone attending the service to wear a face covering.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

