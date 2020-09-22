Stephen Cochran

(1954-2020)

Stephen Cochran, a retired Fireman and Paramedic and resident of Waterloo, IA, died on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 66 from his battle with cancer. Stephen is survived by his parents Robert and Donna Cochran, his brother David Cochran. his wife, Jody (Cox) Cochran and his daughters, Jennifer (Colin) Carolus, Nicole Cochran, Kimberly Boswell and Stephanie Santee. He is also survived by his grandchildren Austin Carolus, Ryan Carolus, Justus Aldrich, Morgan Aldrich, Makenzie Santee and Addisen Santee. He is predeceased by his daughter, Heather Aldrich. Flowers and condolences may be offered at 437 Crestridge Drive, Waterloo, IA 50702.