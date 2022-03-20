Menu
Stephen Corsair "Steve" Milne
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Cedar Falls High School

Stephen "Steve" Corsair Milne

September 17, 1946-March 8, 2022

Dr. Stephen "Steve" Corsair Milne, 75, passed away March 8, 2022 at his winter home in Inverness, Florida following a 30 year battle with Parkinson's disease.

Steve was born on September 17, 1946 in Des Moines, Iowa to William & Mildred Milne. He had a spark for adventure, and a little mischief too, and a love for nature that began at a young age. He enjoyed hours with the neighborhood boys, early morning rounds of golf and long hot days playing Little League.

Steve began his life in a military family, frequently recounting the various adventures of his family's early movement and developing an appreciation for an ever changing view. He attended Des Moines public schools, the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Missouri and graduated from North High School in Des Moines. He obtained his Bachelors Degree in Biology and Teaching Certificate from the University of Iowa and then earned his Masters Degree in Biology from The University of Northern Iowa. Steve especially enjoyed his coursework at Lakeside Labs in Okoboji during this time. He went on to serve Peet Junior High and Cedar Falls High School as a Science Teacher. There, he met lifelong friends and was able to share his love of nature with students through Summer Enrichment Programs in the Boundary Waters and Grand Canyon. Steve returned to The University of Iowa once more to earn his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1980.

It was during his time in Cedar Falls that Steve met the love of his life, Kimberly "Kim" Sue Milne (Drum). They were married in 1974; beginning a love story spanning almost 50 years. Their daughter Kate was born in 1979 and their son Ben in 1982.

Steve established his private dental practice in Cedar Falls in 1980 and also treated patients at a satellite practice in Denver for several years. He loved being a dentist and found great purpose and joy in helping others. Steve had an especially tender place in his heart for children and adults with special needs and spent a great deal of time caring for patients at Harmony House in Waterloo and treating cases in the operating room at Sartori Hospital. He also taught in the Dental Hygiene program at Hawkeye Community College. In addition to his love and commitment to dentistry, Steve also stayed active with backpacking and rafting trips to the Big Horn Mountains and Grand Canyon, canoe trips to the Boundary Waters, fishing trips to Canada and many days spent duck and pheasant hunting. Oh, and we can't forget the golf!

Steve retired from dentistry in 1993 following a diagnosis with early onset Parkinson's disease. Many people may have stopped there, but not Steve. He went on to dream and build real estate developments, Beaver Hills Estates and Beaver Meadows Estates, on the Milne family farm. We have many fond memories of cutting down trees, driving tractors and watching him build a neighborhood and community where one hadn't existed before. He was also an early and integral leader in the development of the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex. This was one of his proudest achievements and brought him great joy.

Steve was an avid golfer and spent a great deal of time on courses around Des Moines, at Pheasant Ridge and Beaver Hills in Cedar Falls and any other course he could get to. He continued to love the game long after his body no longer allowed him to play it. Steve was also a master fisherman and caught more fish in his lifetime than any other living soul we know. He was a regular at the trout streams of Northeast Iowa, Clear Lake, and even the pond he dug on his farm.

Steve also found great joy in his family. His wife Kim, who has been a steadfast presence in his life for half a century, was the love of his life and his rock. The two of them shared the heavy burden of chronic illness and disability, but also countless joyful adventures and an insatiable drive for new experiences and new places. We have a running family joke of how many places Steve & Kim have lived, but we lose count well into the double digits! Steve was so proud of their daughter Kate, also a dentist and an educator, and their son Ben, a serial entrepreneur. He found great joy in visiting his grandchildren and always kept them on their toes!

Steve was a pillar of strength and an inspiration to many. He handled a cruel and debilitating disease with such grace and we are so proud of him. This page isn't big enough to describe all of his accomplishments, contributions, and love. We don't know how to fit the man on a page. There is so much more to say…

Steve joins his father William L. Milne Sr., his mother Mildred L. Betts, and his brother William L Milne Jr. in death. He is survived by his loving wife Kimberly S. Milne of Guthrie Center, IA, his daughter Kate Pettyjohn (Rob) and their daughter Annabelle of Greenwood Village, CO, his son Ben Milne (Jami) and their children Margaux, Harper and Finn of Des Moines, IA, his sister Laura Virden (Rick) of Grimes, IA and many nieces and nephews.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cedar Valley Soccer Club and The Michael J. Fox Foundation.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 20, 2022.
I'm so sorry to hear this news. You two were the epitome of a steadfast loving relationship. RIP Steve!
Cindy Nemmers Stubbs
March 22, 2022
My teacher, my dentist, my friend. What a great guy. Nothing but pleasant memories. RIP Steve, you will be missed.
Gary Voss
March 22, 2022
Kim, I´m so sorry to hear of the passing of your husband. May peace and strength comfort you during your time of grief. Sincere condolences to you and your family. ~Charlotte Fanning~ CFHS CLASS 74
Charlotte (Fanning) Carbiener
March 21, 2022
Kim, I´m so sorry to hear of the loss of your husband. May peace and strength get you through your time of grief. Sincere condolences to you and your family! ~Charlotte Fanning~ CFHS Class 1974
Charlotte Carbiener
March 21, 2022
What an amazing person and what a remarkable life. I´m so fortunate to get to know and work with Dr. Milne. Best job I´ve had. His remarkable dentistry, quick wit, and hilarious storytelling remain dear to me. Thinking of you during this sad time.
Diana H
March 21, 2022
I offer my sympathy to Kim and Kate, and to Ben and their families. Steve was quite a guy and will be missed by many.
Ann Zierke
March 20, 2022
Kim, I am sorry to hear about the loss of your husband. There are no words that can make you feel better, but I do understand what you are going through now. Katie and Ben, I remember you coming to our house for music lessons. I am sorry for the loss of your dad. My condolences to the rest of your family, too.
Julie Smith Michalicek
March 20, 2022
Kim and kids- We have many wonderful memories of our early dental practices as neighbors on the corner. While we hated to lose Steve from practicing dentistry, we loved seeing his resolve and the two of you building such a vibrant life after dentistry. It was so nice to read the history of your life together and we send our prayers out to you and your family as you truly celebrate your family heritage. Love, Mark and Muff Trunnell
Mark and Muff Trunnell
Friend
March 20, 2022
