Steve Novick

February 19, 1942-December 12, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Steve Novick, 79, of Cedar Falls, and formerly of Denver, passed away on December 12, 2021, at his home in Cedar Falls.

Nicholas Steve Novick was born on February 19, 1942, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Nicholas and Maxine (Jones) Novick. He graduated from Columbus High School in Waterloo in 1960. Steve was united in marriage to Jane DeVries on June 1, 1965, in Iowa City. He graduated from Waterloo Area Vocational School in Waterloo (Hawkeye) in 1966 and following his graduation he started working for John Deere. Steve retired in 1999 from the P.E.C in Waterloo after 32 years.

Steve had a fondness for history and was an avid collector of artifacts. He especially enjoyed telling stories about his collections. Together Steve and Jane spent many weekends at their place in Harpers Ferry where Steve enjoyed fishing and spending time with family. He enjoyed the many trips to Florida and could often be found fishing in the Gulf.

Steve is survived by his wife, Jane Novick of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Gwen (fiancé, Darin Bush) Rinken of Fredericksburg; a son, Thomas (Jenny) Novick of Springville; and a son, Christopher (Michelle Schwenn) Novick of Lisbon; seven grandchildren, Valerie and Rachel Rinken; Zanne and Nicholas Novick; Luka and Rya Novick; and Asa Forbes. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, David Novick.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver with Pastor Kevin Frey officiating. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Denver. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and continue for one hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379