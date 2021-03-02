Menu
Steven John Danker
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Steven John Danker

August 10, 1958-February 27, 2021

WATERLOO-Steven John Danker, 62, of Waterloo, died Saturday, February 27, at Mercy One Waterloo after nearly a year long battle with multiple myeloma.

He was born August 10, 1958, in Vinton, the son of John and Leona Petersen Danker. He married Julie Hill on October 8, 1988, in Middletown.

Steven earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Northern Iowa and worked in Sales in the area. He also was employed at CBE before his cancer diagnosis.

Survivors include: his wife, Julie of Waterloo; his children, Whitney (Ian) Griffith of Waterloo, Joshua (Emily) Danker of Waterloo, and Jonathan Danker of Waterloo; his mother, Leona Danker of Marengo; his brother, Mark (Sarri) Danker of Fayette; also several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his father, John Danker; his maternal and paternal grandparents; several aunts and uncles.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at the funeral home. Visitation also one hour prior to services Friday. The service will be live stream on Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Facebook page. Request anyone attending the visitation and service to wear a face covering and observe social distancing.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway, Waterloo, IA
Mar
5
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway, Waterloo, IA
Mar
5
Service
11:00a.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway, Waterloo, IA
