Steven John Danker

August 10, 1958-February 27, 2021

WATERLOO-Steven John Danker, 62, of Waterloo, died Saturday, February 27, at Mercy One Waterloo after nearly a year long battle with multiple myeloma.

He was born August 10, 1958, in Vinton, the son of John and Leona Petersen Danker. He married Julie Hill on October 8, 1988, in Middletown.

Steven earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Northern Iowa and worked in Sales in the area. He also was employed at CBE before his cancer diagnosis.

Survivors include: his wife, Julie of Waterloo; his children, Whitney (Ian) Griffith of Waterloo, Joshua (Emily) Danker of Waterloo, and Jonathan Danker of Waterloo; his mother, Leona Danker of Marengo; his brother, Mark (Sarri) Danker of Fayette; also several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his father, John Danker; his maternal and paternal grandparents; several aunts and uncles.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at the funeral home. Visitation also one hour prior to services Friday. The service will be live stream on Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Facebook page. Request anyone attending the visitation and service to wear a face covering and observe social distancing.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

