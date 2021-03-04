Menu
Steven H. "Steve" Kopsa
1954 - 2021
Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home
509 4th Street
Grundy Center, IA

Steven H. "Steve" Kopsa

GRUNDY CENTER-Steven H. "Steve" Kopsa, 66, of Grundy Center, passed away in the arms of his family, Monday, March 1, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo, following a short illness. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 7th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center. The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 8th at 10:00 AM at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in rural Reinbeck. Memories of Steve and messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. Memorials may be directed to JDRF.org or to the family. For further assistance, you may call the funeral home at (319) 824-3319.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home
509 4th Street, Grundy Center, IA
Mar
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Gabriel's Catholic Church
rural Reinbeck, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.