Steven J. Reichert

January 8, 1950 - December 13, 2020

HARLINGEN, TX-Steven J. Reichert, age 70, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Steven was born January 8, 1950.

Steven is survived by his wife, Debbie Reichert; son Thomas Reichert (Brandi); son Justin Reichert; and son Christopher Reichert; brother Jim Reichert and brother Tim Reichert; 7 grandchildren and numerous nieces & nephews and great nieces. Steven was much loved and will always be missed