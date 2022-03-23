Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steven Lane Zimmerman
1964 - 2022
BORN
1964
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA

Steven Lane Zimmerman

June 26, 1964-March 11, 2022

NEW HAMPTON-Steven Lane Zimmerman, 57, of the New Hampton Group Home in New Hampton, Iowa, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Steven was born on June 26, 1964, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Dean and Nancy (Gaylor) Zimmerman. He attended River Hills School in Cedar Falls, Iowa, until the family moved to cities in California, Illinois, and Michigan. After the divorce of his parents, his mother, sister, and he returned to Waverly and Waterloo.

In 1974, Steven became a part of Comprehensive Systems in Charles City, Iowa. After different placements within the system, he became a resident at the New Hampton Group Home in 1982 and lived there until his death. He also worked at the Treasure Chest; a store run by Comprehensive Systems. Throughout the decades, he was cared for by many wonderful caregivers and enjoyed the company of his fellow house mates.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy (Gaylor) Zimmerman of Waverly, Iowa; his father, Dean Lane (Linda) Zimmerman of Summerfield, Florida; his sister, Jane Zimmerman, of Curtin, Australia; his aunt, Sara Jane Gaylor (Mark Amo) of St. Louis, Missouri; his uncles, David (Lisa) Gaylor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, and Steven Gaylor of Escondido, California; and many cousins with their families.

Steven was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frederick C. and Ardis A. Gaylor; his paternal grandparents, Herschel H. and Ruth A. Zimmerman; and his uncle James Zimmerman.

An inurnment will be held at a later date in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be sent to Comprehensive Systems, Inc., New Hampton Group Home, 841 W. Main Street, PO Box 284, New Hampton, Iowa 50659. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.