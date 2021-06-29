Susan Cluts

June 27, 1950-June 24, 2021

On this day, June 24, 2021, Rev. Susan Cluts, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and pastor went home to be with God.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, June 30, from the United Presbyterian Church, 307 Walnut Street, Traer Iowa. Pastor Bryce Hoit and Pastor Ian McMullen will officiate the 2 PM Services.

Susan was born June 27, 1950 to Maurice and Carolyn Dailey Koebler in Rochelle, IL She married Gregory Cluts on September 8, 1968 at St. Patrick's Church in Rochelle, IL.

A 1984 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Mt. Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, she earned a Master of Divinity Degree from Eden Theological Seminary in 1987. Susan was ordained to the Christian Ministry on July 12, 1987 at Peace UCC, Monticello, IA. She served UCC Churches in Plainview and Brunswick, NE, Brighton, IL, Lincoln, Marshalltown and Green Mountain, IA.

Susan served as a PCUSA minister in Lincoln, Waterloo, Jessup and Ackley, IA. She was honorably retired from the Presbytery of North Central Iowa on June 6, 2016.

She went home to be with God on June 24 at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital under the Care of Cedar Valley Hospice.

Susan dearly loved her family and loved crafts and creating flower arrangements – and shopping!

Survivors include her husband Greg of Traer; Daughters Jennifer Martinson of Dallas, TX and Patricia Cluts of Bedford, TX, and two grandchildren, Anna and Elijah. Also surviving are brothers Joe, Tom, John, Tim and Andy and sisters Julie, Elizabeth, Mary and Karen.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Grundy County Memorial Hospital or Eden Theological Seminary, Webster Grove, MO.