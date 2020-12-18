Menu
Susan R. Simpson
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Susan R. Simpson

January 21, 1947-December 16, 2020

Susan Ruth Simpson, 73, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, December 16, at La Porte City Specialty Care.

She was born January 21, 1947, in Waterloo, daughter of Francis Almond and Florence Faley Bisbee. She married Theodore Wayne Simpson March 11, 1978, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua and they renewed their vows in 1981 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo. He died September 29, 2011.

Susan graduated from Columbus High School in 1965. She was employed as a cashier at Adams Grocery Store and Dollar General.

She is survived by two granddaughters, Paige (Kyle Hoppe) Bisbee of Washburn and Stephanie Seeley of Waterloo and her two dogs "her boys", Frankie and Sammy.

Preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a son, Michael E. Bisbee.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 21, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church. Face coverings and social distancing are required if attending the visitation or the mass.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
IA
Dec
21
Service
10:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
IA
To Sue. I´m sorry I can´t be there as I have a heart procedure at 8:00 AM. But you know that I was with you before you died and when it counted. Will miss you always.
Barb Krizek
December 20, 2020
