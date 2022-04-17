Susan K. Thode

April 23, 1947-April 12, 2022

WATERLOO-Susan K. Thode, 74, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 12 at New Aldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls.

She was born April 23, 1947 in Waterloo to Milton Piehl and Ruth Berg and adopted by Roland L. and Elizabeth Rouse Thode.

Susan received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Northern Iowa. She was employed as a medical secretary in Dr. Donald Greif's office and later with Allen Hospital. She was also employed with Water Paper Company for many years.

Susan was involved with the Waterloo Community Playhouse for 40 years and was a member of the Northeast Iowa Genealogical Society and the Grout Museum.

Survivors include her birth siblings, Sandy Wright Jacobson (DeWayne), Cindy Piehl (Mark Canfield), Kiana Mathes (Todd Holmes), and Ralph (Saran) Piehl, a sister, Carol Hoch Nystrom; a sister-in-law, Terri Foglesong and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her birth parents; her adopted parents; a brother, Paul Foglesong and a sister, Paula Hoch Nollen.

Services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Cedar Falls with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo. Public visitation will be for an hour before services at the church on Thursday.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Waterloo Community Playhouse or the Grout Museum.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.