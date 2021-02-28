Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan E. Walters
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Hudson High School
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Susan E. Walters

July 16, 1945-February 26, 2021

HUDSON-Susan E. Walters, 75, of Hudson, died February 26, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born July 16, 1945 in Waterloo, daughter of Robert and Elizabeth Isenhower Taylor. She graduated from Hudson High School in 1963. Susan married William B. "Bill" Walters on June 3, 1963 at the EUB Church in Hudson. She was a homemaker in her own home.

She is survived by her four sons, Clifton (Kelly) Walters, George (Monique) Walters of Waterloo, John (Christine) Walters, all of Waterloo, and Richard Walters of Chicago, IL; 10 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two brothers, Robert (Dorothy) Isenhower of Reinbeck, and Donny (Lola) Isenhower of Hudson; and sister, JoAnn Adams of Hudson.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband; and a granddaughter, Anne Kathryn Walters.

Family services will be held with burial will be in the Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice; Visit www.lockefuneralhome.com to leave condolences; Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Locke Funeral Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.