Susan E. Walters

July 16, 1945-February 26, 2021

HUDSON-Susan E. Walters, 75, of Hudson, died February 26, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born July 16, 1945 in Waterloo, daughter of Robert and Elizabeth Isenhower Taylor. She graduated from Hudson High School in 1963. Susan married William B. "Bill" Walters on June 3, 1963 at the EUB Church in Hudson. She was a homemaker in her own home.

She is survived by her four sons, Clifton (Kelly) Walters, George (Monique) Walters of Waterloo, John (Christine) Walters, all of Waterloo, and Richard Walters of Chicago, IL; 10 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two brothers, Robert (Dorothy) Isenhower of Reinbeck, and Donny (Lola) Isenhower of Hudson; and sister, JoAnn Adams of Hudson.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband; and a granddaughter, Anne Kathryn Walters.

Family services will be held with burial will be in the Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice; Visit www.lockefuneralhome.com to leave condolences; Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.