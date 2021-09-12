Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Susan R. Whitlatch
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Susan R. Whitlatch

January 16, 1956-September 5, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Susan R. Whitlatch, 65, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Pinnacle Specialty Care.

She was born January 16, 1956, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Melvin and Maxine "Mickey" Clemens Frost. She graduated from Waterloo Columbus High School in 1974. On August 10, 1974, she was united in marriage to Barry Whitlatch in Cedar Falls. She worked as an orthodontist assistant for Dr. David Zwanzinger.

Survived by her husband Barry of Waterloo; son, Ryan (Sarah) Whitlatch of Cedar Falls; daughter, Melissa Johnson of Cedar Falls; four sisters, Kathleen (John From) of Des Moines, Mary (Richard) Williams of Des Moines, Maureen (David) Timm of Sandy, UT, and Colleen (Chris) Fullenkamp of West Point, IA; one brother, David (Laura) Frost of Lakeside, CA; and six grandchildren, Olivia Grant, Logan Spencer, Chole Grant, Oliver Whitlatch, Bella Johnson, and Addy Johnson.

Preceded in death by her parents.

Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service, with a reception and meal following at the Cedar Falls Family Restaurant from 3 to 6 p.m. Family request those in attendance wear a face mask. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial Gathering
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Cedar Falls Family Restaurant
IA
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Richardson Funeral Service
615 Main Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street PO Box 542, Cedar Falls, IA
Our condolences to you Barry and the family´s.
Danny & Cheryl Roberts
September 10, 2021
