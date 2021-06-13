Susan Kay Wieben

November 11, 1944-November 26, 2020

WATERLOO-Susan Kay Wieben, 76, of Waterloo, IA passed away Wednesday, November 26, 2020. She was born November 11, 1944, daughter of Wallace "Mick" and Ruth (Engelking) McGrew in Algona, IA. She graduated from Guttenberg High School in 1962.

Susan married Ronald K. Wieben on December 29, 1962 in Dubuque, IA.

She is survived by her husband, Ron; daughter, Kris Gilliam (Donnie), Benbrook, TX; son, Matthew Wieben (Vicky), Grimes, IA; and grandchildren, Riley and Mya Wieben.

The celebration is being held June 18, 2021. Family and friends are invited to gather at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1301 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, in the church hall beginning at noon with lunch being served at 12:30 p.m. The service will begin at 2:00 PM with Rev. Dan Voigt presiding. Memorials may be sent to the Salvation Army. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.