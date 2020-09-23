Suzanne K. "Sue" Kreis

(1940-2020)

Cedar Falls - Suzanne Kay Kreis, 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday morning, September 20, 2020 at New Aldaya Lifescapes Nursing Home in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

She was born July 15, 1940 to the late Gordon and Violet (Ambrose) Niemeyer. On June 7, 1959, she married the late Oscar Leon Kreis, of Tripoli, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Oscar, and her son Steven.

She is survived by brother Richard Niemeyer, sisters Jan (Jerry) Miller, Brenda (Todd) Rettig, sons Jeff (Vonda) Kreis, Scott Kreis, daughter Tracy Kreis (Brad Atchison), granddaughters Melissa Kreis, Holly Kreis, Lily Atchison, and Clara Atchison, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

A graduate of Tripoli High School, she married Oscar, living in Evansdale, Iowa, and then DeWitt, Iowa. A job relocation moved the family to Lancaster, PA, and then to Dublin, OH. Following Oscar's death, Sue lived for a time in Columbus, OH, DeWitt, IA, Palm Springs, CA, and finally returned to Evansdale and then to NewAldaya Lifescapes. Over the years, in addition to raising her family, Sue worked as a nurse's aide, a cosmetologist, a home health care specialist, and an insurance rater.

She was an avid sports fan, especially enjoying watching the Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Bulls, along with the Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball teams. As a member of the Lutheran Church, she enjoyed attending Chapel at NewAldaya when possible, and attending Bible Study classes there. She was an avid crafter, well known for her work in knitting, crocheting, and plastic canvas, and she made many gifts for friends and loved ones over the years.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will be no calling hours. A private burial will take place at Faith Cemetery in Tripoli on September 26, 2020 with family only in attendance. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.