Suzanne Reisinger-Pickerill

September 20, 1945-November 19. 2020

Waterloo – Suzanne Reisinger-Pickerill, 75, of Waterloo, died Thurs, Nov. 19. 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo. She was born Sept. 20, 1945 in Liverpool, England the daughter of John and Margaret Ashton Logan. She received her Degree in Restaurant Management at American College of Business. She married Terry Reisinger in 1964, they were later divorced. She married Jack Pickerill on February 17, 1996 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Suzanne worked as a waitress at Maple Lanes for many years and in Hospitality at the Holiday Inn. She was an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Survived by: her husband, Jack of Waterloo; 3 daughters, Tamara (Dave) Berding of Austin, TX, Tina (Mark) Reisinger-Patnode of Phoenix, AZ, Tara (Ross) Barbatti of Cedar Falls; 2 step-daughters, Tammy (Scott) Nelson of Broomfield, CO, Tracy Pickerill of Superior, CO; 10 grandchildren; a step-grandson and 9 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by: her parents and a brother, Dennis Logan. Services: will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Ave with burial in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A video of the service will be posted to the funeral home website. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.