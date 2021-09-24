Menu
Sylvia Clemmensen

Sylvia (Barker) Clemmensen

Sylvia (Barker) Clemmensen passed away at the Cedar Vally Hospice House on Tuesday September 21, 2021.

She was born in Balch, Arkansas the daughter of William and Elvira (Gentry) Barker.

Sylvia enjoyed camping, fishing, playing cards and watching her birds.

She is survived by two daughters Anita(Jerry) Birchard of Fairbank Iowa, Cathy Vest of Clutier Iowa. Five stepdaughters Jackie, Luanne, Sandy, Susan, Lori. One sister Opal Qualls of Elk Run Heights. Many grand, great, and great grandchildren.

Sylvia was preceded in death By her parents, Husband Lyle Clemmensen, son Daniel, daughter Sylvia. A grandson Jared Taylor, son-in-law Lanny Vest, two brothers Marion And Ralph Barker.

Per her request there will be no service or visitation.

Memorials made be directed to the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss. Bless you
Judy Sanderson
September 24, 2021
