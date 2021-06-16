Menu
Tammi Kay Degener
ABOUT
Hudson High School
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Tammi Kay Degener

October 10, 1959-June 13, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Tammi Kay Degener, 61, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Sunday, June 13, 2021. She was born October 10, 1959 in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Ronnie and Kay (Gerholdt) Degener. Tammi was a 1979 graduate of Hudson High School and worked for 39 years at UNI in both the food service and custodial departments. She was a devoted member of Orchard Hill Church in Cedar Falls.

Tammi is survived by her daughter, Brittney DeBeer, of Cedar Falls; her father, Ronnie Degener, of Cedar Falls; her sister, Annette (Marvin) Freeseman and her brother, Rodney (Marilu) Degener, both of Cedar Falls; three nieces; two nephews, and 11 great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and grandparents.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Orchard Hill Church, with burial at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hudson. Visitation will be 4-6:00 p.m. Thursday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, and one hour before service at the church. Memorials may be directed to the church or the family. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Dahl - Van Hove - Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1825 W 12th Street, Cedar, IA
Jun
18
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Orchard Hill Church
3900 Orchard Hill Dr., Cedar, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere Sympathy for your family. I loved being in nursery at church with Tammi. Such a sweet and caring person. May you find peace in knowing she is with our Lord and Savior.
Kimberly Spier
Other
June 17, 2021
Spent lots of time over at her house growing up. She will be missed
Emily
Family
June 15, 2021
