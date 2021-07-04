Ted A. Morrill

August 15, 1950-July 1, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Ted A. Morrill, 70, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and formerly of Janesville and Waverly, passed away Thursday morning, July 1, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa due to complications of esophageal cancer.

Ted was born on August 15, 1950, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of James A. and Edith K. (Fisher) Morrill. Ted attended the Waverly School System and graduated in 1968 from the Waverly-Shell Rock High School. Following his schooling, Ted worked for Don Kleinschmidt in the floor covering business. On April 8, 1970, Ted was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving 1 year, 6 months and 28 days, during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on November 5, 1971. Ted then began working for Peterman and Haes Floor Covering in Waterloo. On October 2, 1976, Ted was united in marriage to Patti Liming on the Cedar River in Janesville, Iowa. In 1978, the couple built a log cabin along the river in Janesville, where they raised their three daughters, Samantha, Shannon and Staci. In 1980, Ted and his two brothers Terry and Tim started 3T Flooring Company. From 1985 until his retirement in 2015 Ted worked for Simpsons laying carpet and flooring.

Ted was a life member of both the Waverly Amvets Post and V.F.W. Post (now known as the Waverly Area Veterans Post). In his spare time, Ted loved to golf, and back in the day (1980's) enjoyed playing pool and bowling. Ted also was a Harley rider, and to this day still has his 1965 Sportster. He loved spending time with his family and friends, but what he cherished the most was his grandchildren.

Ted is survived by his three daughters, Samantha (Chris) Parks, of Kingston, New Hampshire, Shannon Morrill and Matt McRoberts of Cedar Falls, and Staci (Chris) Meyer of Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren with one on the way, Desiree, Bradley, Aubree May and Lilyana Parks, Wesley and Maggie McRoberts, and Pepper and Baby Boy Meyer; his mother, Edith Morrill of Waverly; three brothers, Tom (Karen) Morrill of Racine, Wisconsin, Tim Morrill and D. Toby Morrill both of Waverly; ex-wife, Patti of Janesville; and sister-in-law, Lois Morrill of Waverly. Ted was preceded in death by his father, James; sister, Tina Sorenson; and brother, Terry Morrill.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, with a formal time of sharing at 3:00 p.m. Private family inurnment will be in the Harlington Cemetery, Waverly, with military rites conducted by the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard and the Patriot Guard Riders. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the Iowa City VA Health Care System. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187.