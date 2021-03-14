Menu
Teddi Finegan
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Teddi Finegan

June 25, 1926 - March 10, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Teddi Finegan, 94, of the Western Home Communities-Windhaven, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

She was born June 25, 1926, in Amanda, OH, the daughter of Robert W. and Ida Rudolph Barr. She married Donald Finegan and later divorced. Teddi received her BS degree from the Ohio State University and her MA. degree from the University of Northern Iowa. She was a teacher and fiber artist in the metro area.

Survived by: two sons, Steve (Sherry) of Cedar Falls and Kim (Pranom) of Roseburg, Oregon; daughter, Shawnee Finegan of Mt. View, HI; two granddaughters, Sara (Michael) Oldenburger of Janesville andLisa (Mike) Quigley of Fredericksberg; three great grandchildren, Addy and Mason Oldenburger and Kalena Quigley; three step-great grandchildren Blayze, Thundyr, and Achilles Quigley; and sister, Rose Mary (Joe) Lower of Ohio.

Preceded in death by: two brothers, Robert R. and Neil Barr; and companion, Glenn Olson.

Teddi's body was deeded to the University of Iowa. Memorial contributions may by directed to the Hearst Center for the Arts or St. Croix Hospice. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home
