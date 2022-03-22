Teresa Marie (LeQuatte) Shock

CEDAR FALLS-Teresa Marie (LeQuatte) Shock, 53, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, March 20, at home. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in the Koszta Cemetery, Koszta. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the funeral home where there will be a 7 p.m. Daughters of the American Revolution service. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Thursday. There will also be a Celebration of Life from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Amvets. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.