Teresa Marie Shock
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Mar, 24 2022
10:30a.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup - West Ridgeway
Teresa Marie (LeQuatte) Shock

CEDAR FALLS-Teresa Marie (LeQuatte) Shock, 53, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, March 20, at home. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in the Koszta Cemetery, Koszta. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the funeral home where there will be a 7 p.m. Daughters of the American Revolution service. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Thursday. There will also be a Celebration of Life from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Amvets. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup - West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo, IA
Mar
24
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup - West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences to all the family and friends I sure will miss hearing her sing she was a lot of fun rest in peace honey.
Jeff Sherwood
Friend
March 24, 2022
