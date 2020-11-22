Menu
Terie R. McNamara

August 1, 1950-November 18, 2020

Terie Roseanne McNamara, 70, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, November 18, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital due to Covid-19.

She was born August 1, 1950, in Waterloo the daughter of Winfield and Irma White Shadman. She married Nick McNamara August 5, 1967, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Terie was a supervisor at Osco Drug/CVS. She was a lifelong Christian.

Survived by: her husband, Nick of Waterloo; two sons, Todd (Joani) McNamara of Cedar Falls and Chad (Tracy) McNamara of Waterloo; a daughter, Carie (Shane) Pietan of Waterloo, 19 grandchildren, Ethan, Anne-Elizabeth, Aislynn, Christian, Samuel, Faith, Brielle, Piper, Amaiyah, Gracie, Zander, Cole, Braeden, Camdyn, Jacob, and Brady, Kole Michael, Jordan, and Justin; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister Randy (Bob) Kapler of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: daughter-in-law, Heather McNamara; grandson, Elijah Showalter; and six siblings, Sunny, Roxie, Winky, Ronnie, Billie, and Lenora.

A public visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. There will be a limit of fifteen people in the building at a time during the visitation. A private family graveside will follow at Waterloo Memorial Park. For those attending the visitation and/or funeral a mask will be required. A celebration of life with a luncheon will be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be directed to the NE Iowa Food Bank.

Condolences may be left at: www.Hagartywaychoffgrarup.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
