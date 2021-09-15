Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terry Lee Lindley
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021

Terry Lee Lindley

October 18, 1946-September 9, 2021

EVANSDALE-Terry was 74 years old. He lived in Evansdale, IA with his wife, Carol. He passed on Thursday, September 9th at Allen Hospital. He was born on October 18th, 1946 in Austin, MN.

He graduated from Cedar Falls High School. He served during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Bronze Star. Terry was married to Carol Corcoran on June 16, 1973. Terry was employed for 37 years at John Deere in Waterloo, IA. He loved fishing, gardening, and playing cards and games with family.

Terry is survived by his wife, Carol Lindley; son, Anthony Lindley (Kelly); daughter, Vanessa Arhart (Gregory); son, Jeffrey Lindley; daughter, Carrie Lindley; 10 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and his siblings, Larry Lindley (Hettie), Carolyn Lindley, Marilyn Lindley, Leon Lindley Jr. (Sandra).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon & Georgia Lindley and his brother, Steven Lindley.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 18th 2021 at Cedar Valley Church in Waterloo, IA from 11am-3pm. Memorial funds may be mailed directly to Cedar Valley Hospice P.O. Box 2880, Waterloo, IA 50704, or sent through their website at cvhospice.org. They can also be sent to the family who will direct them to the Cedar Valley Hospice.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cedar Valley Church
Waterloo, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Carol, So sorry for your loss. I´m sending prayers for you and your family.
Nancy Schneider
Other
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results