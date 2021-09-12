Terry Alan Moore

October 7, 1946-August 10, 2021

Terry Alan Moore, 74, of Berkeley, California, passed away August 10, 2021 at BayView Rehabilitation Hospice in Alameda, Ca.

Terry was born October 7, 1946, in Waterloo, IA, son of Clyde Moore & Gladys Martin.

A graduate of East High School in 1965, he enlisted to the US Armed Forces that same year and served in the Vietnam War. He received three medals; Vietnam National Defense, Vietnam Campaign, and Vietnam Service.

In 1972 he left Iowa for California. He joined the SEIU Union. Terry married Lois Pickett, May 17, 1976. He worked as a foreman at ABM Industries in San Francisco, Ca for 30 years until his retirement in 2002.

Terry is survived by his six children; his son Garnet Moore, Sr. (Vera) of Las Vegas, his daughter's Tamara of Berkeley, Angela of Oakland, Alana and Erica (Shug) of Berkeley and son Makesi of Berkeley. His grandchildren; Domonique and Garnet Jr. of Las Vegas, Angelique and Zaria of Arizona, and great-grandchildren; Jurni of Arizona,Julius of Oakland and King of Berkeley. A special mention to his best friend of over 40 years; John T. Richard of Oakland. His four brothers; Michael and Keith of Waterloo, Tim (Arinita) of Atlanta, Dennis (Dell) of Virginia and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death; his wife Lois Moore, parents Clyde & Gladys Moore, his sister Clydene Douglas (Moore) and brother Clyde Moore Jr.

Terry was a loving father with an easy going demeanor. He loved a cookout and laughed often. He was an avid classic car collector. He loved to dream and explore and appreciated the beauty in everything.

Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, September 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. There will also be a Celebration of Life at Ferguson Fields Park at noon following the memorial service.

Memorials: may be directed to the family at 1112 Beech Street, Waterloo, IA 50703.