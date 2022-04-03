Menu
Terry E. Neebel
Terry E. Neebel

July 4, 1949-March 31, 2022

Terry E. Neebel,72 of Evansdale, died Thursday, March 31 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born July 4, 1949 in Kalamazoo, Mich., daughter of Terrance and Doris Ross Williams. She married Roger Neebel June 30, 1972 in Kalamazoo, Mich. He died May 20, 2016.

She was employed as a cashier at Walmart, retiring after 17 years.

Survivors include two sons, Vance (Jennifer) and Allen (Missy) all of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Brady (Lauren) Neebel of Cedar Rapids and Myah Fisher of Waterloo; three brothers, Paul Szekely of Mattawan, Mich., Steve (Jaqueline) Szekely of Kalamazoo, Mich. and Ed (Judy) McDonald of White Pigeon, Mich.

Preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and two brothers, Mike Szekely and Dennis Williams.

A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at the Nugent-Demuth American Legion, Gilbertville.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway assisted the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nugent-Demuth American Legion
1110 6th St.,, Gilbertville, IA
