Terry A. Phillips
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Don Bosco High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

Terry A. Phillips

September 23, 1953-March 4, 2021

WATERLOO-Terry A. Phillips, 67, of Gilbertville, died Thursday, March 4, at Mercy Medical Center, Des Moines.

He was born Sept. 23, 1953, in Waterloo, son of James A. and Mary C. Lutgen Phillips. He married Denise Ritchie on May 12, 1990, in Gilbertville. She died Aug. 30, 2020.

Terry attended Don Bosco High School, but left early to serve his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Terry was a very detailed self-employed contractor and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Survived by: a daughter, Tami (Josh) Gawtry of Ankeny; two grandchildren, Olivia and Trice Gawtry; two sisters, Paulette (Pat) Schmitz of Dardanelle, Ark. and Kim (Dave) Youngblut of Raymond; two brothers, Jim (Darlene) Phillips of Jesup and Ron (Velda) Phillips of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; a sister, Peg Weber; and special nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville, where full military rites will be conducted by the Nugent Demuth American Legion, Post 714 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery at a later date.

Public visitation will be from 4-7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street where there will be a 7:00 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for one hour before the service at the church. For these attending the visitation and/or the funeral we ask that you please wear a mask.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com

Terry loved birds, being in nature, hunting, eating and carving morel mushrooms, and tinkering in his shop. Most of all, he loved everything about his grandchildren.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street, Waterloo, IA
Mar
9
Vigil
7:00p.m.
IA
Mar
10
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Gilbertville, IA
Mar
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Gilbertville, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Family of Terry Phillips, We're very sorry for your loss, Please accept our deepest sympathy.
Randy,Patty Kouns
March 9, 2021
My deepest sympathy for your loss. Geeb was such a wonderful friend to Pat & I. He had the biggest heart. I will think those two are probably gonna stir things up a bit with their antics. May you find peace and carry his love always
Kathy Fischels
March 8, 2021
