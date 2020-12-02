Thelma J. Foster

March 15, 1931-November 28, 2020

JESUP – Beckoned with a whisper and outstretched hand Thelma Jean Fernau Foster, 89, followed her Savior to her eternal home. Thelma was surrounded by family as she left this world November 28, 2020. Leaving behind family and friends to cherish the memories of a woman filled with laughter, humor, kindness, and compassion. Always with a quick wit, a twinkle in her eye, and shared words of wisdom to live by. Her care for others was shown when rocking a child to sleep, giving crochet or embroidery lessons, or baking goodies. She dearly loved her family and those she adopted as her family.

She was born March 15, 1931 in Independence, Iowa to Lyle Oscar and Beatrice Alma (Fowlkes) Fernau. She was the fourth oldest of 12 children. On April 6, 1947 she married Delmar Clarence Foster and was later divorced.

At the age of 14, Thelma began working at White's Restaurant in Independence. She would wait tables during her lunch time at school and after school. She continued working there after her marriage. As a young mother she baked 25 pies a day for the restaurant while keeping an eye on her young sons.

Later, she worked at Central Battery and Electric in Waterloo for 23 years until it closed. After that she provided child daycare in her home for 30 years.

Survived by: three sons, Fredric of Waterloo, Richard (Beverly) of Radcliffe, and Daniel (Pam) of Childress, TX; two daughters, Julie (David) Wunibald, Williamsburg, VA and Jeanna of Jesup; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Rose Geary of Oelwein and Mary Paden of Frederika.

Preceded in death by: her parents; four brothers, Oscar (Bud), Loren (Pete), Norman, and Matt Fernau; five sisters, Merle Zuke, Marjory Remetch, Catherine Dawson, Grace Fernau, and Donna Spece; one grandson Ryan Foster; one son Glenn Robert Foster.

Visitation for the public will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, with burial at a later date at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com