Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thelma Mae VanLaningham
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA

Thelma Mae Van Laningham

May 13, 1930-June 24, 2021

INDEPENDENCE-Independence –Thelma Mae VanLaningham, 91, of Independence died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo after a short illness. She was born May 13, 1930, in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of Edward and Carrie (Slaughter) Quartz. During the depression in 1933, the family moved to Buchanan County, IA, where her father was born and raised. They were difficult times to feed a family of seven, but she had a happy childhood on the farm attending school in a one room country school, graduating from Quasqueton High School in 1947. Thelma met Richard VanLaningham while working at the Independence Produce, marrying in 1948, residing in Independence most of their married life. To the union, three daughters were born:

Diana VanLaningham (William Raine), of New Hampton, IA; Joyce Loper, Columbia, SC and Harlingen, TX; Carol (Gary) Wright, Harlingen, TX.

Thelma's family was her life, teaching them the importance of family, hard work and love of animals. She retired after 30 years at the Mental Health Institute in 1992. She traveled extensively in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Weekends were full of camping and trout fishing with Richard. Her church life at St. James Episcopal was very important to her, volunteering many years with "Hot Dog Friday's."

Thelma is survived by her three daughters; a grandson, John R. Gardner and friend (Lisa Brebner) of Columbia, SC and his children, Emily and Jacob; also, her beloved cat, Millie. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law; Miles Loper; one granddaughter, Andrea Erica Gardner; two sisters and two brothers.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021, at St. James Episcopal Church, Independence with burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence. Visitation will be Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Independence from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and for an hour before services Monday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. James Episcopal Church or to Otter Creek Animal Shelter in Hazelton, IA. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
White Funeral Home
Independence, IA
Jun
28
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
St. James Episcopal Church
Independence, IA
Jun
28
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
St. James Episcopal Church
Independence, IA
Funeral services provided by:
White Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.