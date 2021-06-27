Thelma Mae Van Laningham

May 13, 1930-June 24, 2021

INDEPENDENCE-Independence –Thelma Mae VanLaningham, 91, of Independence died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo after a short illness. She was born May 13, 1930, in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of Edward and Carrie (Slaughter) Quartz. During the depression in 1933, the family moved to Buchanan County, IA, where her father was born and raised. They were difficult times to feed a family of seven, but she had a happy childhood on the farm attending school in a one room country school, graduating from Quasqueton High School in 1947. Thelma met Richard VanLaningham while working at the Independence Produce, marrying in 1948, residing in Independence most of their married life. To the union, three daughters were born:

Diana VanLaningham (William Raine), of New Hampton, IA; Joyce Loper, Columbia, SC and Harlingen, TX; Carol (Gary) Wright, Harlingen, TX.

Thelma's family was her life, teaching them the importance of family, hard work and love of animals. She retired after 30 years at the Mental Health Institute in 1992. She traveled extensively in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Weekends were full of camping and trout fishing with Richard. Her church life at St. James Episcopal was very important to her, volunteering many years with "Hot Dog Friday's."

Thelma is survived by her three daughters; a grandson, John R. Gardner and friend (Lisa Brebner) of Columbia, SC and his children, Emily and Jacob; also, her beloved cat, Millie. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law; Miles Loper; one granddaughter, Andrea Erica Gardner; two sisters and two brothers.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021, at St. James Episcopal Church, Independence with burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence. Visitation will be Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Independence from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and for an hour before services Monday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. James Episcopal Church or to Otter Creek Animal Shelter in Hazelton, IA. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com