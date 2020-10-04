Theresa Mary Ehlke

(1925-2020)

Theresa Mary Ehlke, 94, of Cedar Falls, IA and formerly of Southfield, Michigan died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her daughter's home in Cedar Falls. She was born December 12, 1925 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Vincent & Pauline (Ankofski) Borowski. Theresa graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Saint Mary of the Woods, Indiana in 1947. She married Milton Ehlke November 19, 1955 in Detroit. He preceded her in death September 21, 1993. Theresa taught in the Detroit Public Schools for over 30 years.

Survivors include four daughters, Mary (Lloyd) Tull of Cedar Falls, Catherine (Christopher) Schenkel of Dearborn Heights, MI, Jennifer (Thomas) Pettit of Milan, MI, Martha (William) Black of Rochester Hills, Mi; her son, Richard (Karen) Ehlke of Waleska, GA; 16 grandchildren, Eric (Jessica) Tull, Mary Beth Tull, Laura Adams, Paul (Grace) Schenkel, David Schenkel, Alexander Schenkel, Jacob Schenkel, Neil Pettit, Michael Pettit, Alaina Black, Sophia Black, Lauren Black, Chad Logan, TJ (Amy) Lemons, Josh (Macey) Lemons and Zach (Haley) Lemons; eight great grandchildren, Margaret, Penelope & Michael Aquinas Tull, Josephine Adams, Delilah Schenkel and Beau, Jackson & Clayton Lemons; and three brothers, Raymond (Joanne) Borowski of Prospect Heights, IL, Robert (Teresa) Borowski of Saginaw, MI and Thomas (Marilyn) Borowski of Troy, MI; and numerous nieces and nephews. Theresa was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 3 sisters.

Theresa loved nothing more than being surrounded by her family, especially the babies. She was lovingly cared for by her 5 children and their families during the last 5.5 years.

Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. Services and burial will take place in Michigan at a later date.