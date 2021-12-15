Theresa L. "Terry" Tuchel

November 6, 1935-December 11, 2021

GRUNDY CENTER-Theresa L. "Terry" Tuchel, 86 of Grundy Center, formerly of Waterloo, Cedar Falls, and Rogers, Arkansas passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Creekside Cottages, Grundy Center. She was born on Nov. 6, 1935, in Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of LuVerne E. and Evangeline "Eva" Schmitt Meyers. She graduated early from St. Mary's School. She then entered the Third Order of St. Francis of the Holy Family in Dubuque on August 25, 1951. She received her final vows in Franciscan Order on Aug. 10, 1957, as Sister Mary Lucinda Meyers O.S.F. She spent over 21 years in the convent teaching and serving in the Dubuque and Chicago areas. She graduated from Briar Cliff College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1967. She received her Dispensation in 1971. Terry married Walter Tuchel on Jun. 16, 1973, in Waterloo. He passed away on Dec. 7, 2014, in Rogers, Ark. She taught Human Relations at Hawkeye Community College. She was President of the Women's Guild and offices in several organizations during her professional life. Terry loved to express herself thru her paintings, and writings. Her commitment to her Faith and Family was a priority.

She is survived by her stepsons: Harold Tuchel, Cedar Falls, and Norbert" Charlie" (Pat) Tuchel, Rogers, Ark. Brother: Jack (Nancy) Meyers, LaPorte City. Nieces and Nephews: Jeffrey (Robert), Brooke, Lori (Mitch), Shannon (Michelle) and Gregory. Terry is preceded in death by her husband, Walter. Niece. Susan Meyers,

Memorial Services: 10:30 Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo. Visitation will be an hour before services at the church.

Memorials are directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

