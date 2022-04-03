Thieleane Brink Stevens Raecker

July 8, 1937-March 25, 2022

WATERLOO-Thieleane Brink Stevens Raecker, 84, of Friendship Village died Friday, March 25, 2022. Thieleane was born July 8, 1937, in Waterloo, the daughter of Evadeane and Thielen "T.E." Stevens. From her earliest years she was part of a close loving family, a value she treasured and which was central to her for her entire life.

She graduated from West High School in Waterloo and attended Orange Coast Community College in Orange County, California and graduated with a teaching degree from Iowa State Teachers College. She continued on her path of lifelong learning and became an educator in the classrooms of West Branch, Iowa and the Waterloo Community School District. As an educator she impacted students, family, colleagues, and the community.

At a family friend's birthday party when Thieleane was four years old she met six-year-old Jim Raecker who would later become the love of her life. She married Dr. James Arlyss Raecker on June 12, 1958, while he was in dental school and she started teaching in West Branch. Following his graduation, they returned to Waterloo where they made their life together remaining close to each other, family, and a continuously growing circle of friends she loved dearly.

Thieleane loved nature in all aspects. She found joy in the landscape, clouds, rocks, tulips, the moon, ocean, mountains, and wildflowers. She and her sister spent many hours together and with friends stitching, many from around the country they met at stitching symposiums.

She learned the importance of faith and service and was actively involved in her church. In the 1960s while active in Junior League of Waterloo she led in building the Byron Avenue Grin and Grow Day Care Center. After reading a magazine article about a group of women who met quarterly to raise money to assist women in need, she took the idea to a group of friends and they founded Womenade, an organization which helps provide care for those in need in the Cedar Valley. In 2011 Thieleane was inducted into the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame for her lifetime of service to others.

Thieleane's love of and value in family included direct family, spouses, in-laws, friends and beyond. It includes her son Steven (Marijo) Raecker of Waterloo; son J. Scott (Martha) Raecker of Urbandale; daughter Jennie (Mike) Murphy of Decorah; grandson Dr. Jacob (Dr. Emily Kopec) Raecker; granddaughter Emily (Adam) Adreon; grandson Maxwell J.H. Raecker; grandson Patrick Murphy; granddaughter Mary Murphy; grandson Andy Murphy; granddaughter Jane Murphy; a great granddaughter due in June; sister Maryann Locke; brother Scott (Pat) Stevens of Woodbury‚ MN; many nieces and nephews she loved dearly; and many colleagues, friends, and students whose lives she impacted. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, grandson Thomas, and brother-in-law John Locke.

Services: will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo. It will be preceded by a family committal at Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 4th at Locke at Tower Park.

Memorials: may be made to Womenade in care of the family at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, IA 50701.

