Thomas C. Clark

November 2, 1958-November 22, 2020

"Weary of reading obituaries noting someone's courageous battle with death, Tom wanted it known that his work here is done. He received a call, a sort of an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a long time. His new mission is strictly to laugh, love, and celebrate his eternal life."

Thomas Carl Clark, 62, was called home on November 22, 2020, following a valiant battle with cancer. He was born on November 2, 1958, in Charles City, Iowa, to Dave and Lola (Ressler) Clark. Tom grew up in Clarksville, Iowa, and liked it so much he decided to reside there the rest of his natural life. Tom was a standout athlete in high school and was recognized for various achievements throughout his lifetime. Not only did Tom letter in golf, track, football, basketball, and baseball, he is still Clarksville's all-time leading basketball scorer, averaging 25 points per game his senior year. He and was named 1st Team All-Conference for three years in a row. For over 20 years, he held the Iowa High School football state record for most interceptions in a career. He decided to continue his basketball and baseball career at Upper Iowa University.

Tom met the love of his life in 8th grade after asking Sam to the Valentine's dance. The undeniable love they had for one another was affirmed on May 17, 1980, when they exchanged their vows to one another. Through 40 years of marriage, they have conquered the world together, including two children who evolved to find their forever home. Tiffanee and Andee granted Tom one of his most prideful roles on this earth as a father.

Tom began working as an insurance agent in 1980. He spent the next 40 years doing what he loved. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards with friends, hunting pheasants, waterfowl, and deer, and spending time fishing with family and friends. Tom and Sam enjoyed gardening and canning every year. In the summertime, he loved to golf and build bonfires. He spent countless hours with his grandchildren, which brought him so much joy and happiness.

Tom was an inspiration to many athletes with the passion he had for competition. He officiated a number of high school football, baseball, and softball games, as well as college softball games. He umpired for Iowa Softball in the Big 10, but later resigned from this level. Tom also coached varsity baseball and basketball at CHS for numerous years. Tom was such a noble man and was known for his kind nature in his community. One of his highlights in life was distributing Christmas gifts to families during the holiday season.

Tom was blessed with a large and loving family. He is survived by his wife, Sam Clark; daughter, Tiffanee (Kevin) Streich; son, Andee (Connie) Clark; two brothers, Mike (Char) Clark, and Dan (Shirley) Clark; father and mother, Dave and Lola Clark; five grandchildren; Jordan, Rainee, Henree, Evee, and Tommee; all of Clarksville, IA; amongst a whole heap of nieces and nephews he adored to no end.

Tom is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and one cousin, William Shawn Clark.

Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private Family funeral on Saturday, November 28th at 10:00AM at Saint Mary's Catholic Chuch in Greene, IA. Family will be holding a celebration of life and burial at a later date to honor one of the greatest men known to mankind.