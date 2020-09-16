Thomas "Tom" E. Dolan

Thomas "Tom" E. Dolan, 73, of New Albin, IA, formerly of Waterloo, IA, died Monday, September 14, 2020, at his home in New Albin. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 17th, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in New Albin with Fr. Sean Smith officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 AM until time of services Thursday at the church. Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon, IA, is handling the arrangements. In consideration of concerns regarding Covid-19, social distancing and wearing of masks is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Winneshiek Medical Center Hospice or New Albin Fire Department and Rescue.

Thomas Edward Dolan was born May 3, 1947, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Thomas Wayne and Mayburne Ruth (Norton) Dolan. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary's Catholic Church and graduated from Columbus High School in 1965, both in Waterloo. Tom started working with his father at Tom Dolan Concrete and Masonry in Waterloo until he took over the business in 1973. In 1990, he moved to New Albin, IA. On December 8, 1990, he married Margaret "Meg" Louise Strub at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. Tom worked for several contractors in the New Albin area until he retired in 2002. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, and spending time in the outside.

Survivors include his wife Margaret "Meg" of New Albin; his daughters: Lori (Brian) Aller of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Lisa (Tim) Romberger of Hinsdale, IL; three stepsons: Jeff (Carole) Fink of Coon Rapids, MN, Mark Fink of Spring Grove, MN, and Chris (Avis) Fink of Lino Lakes, MN; four grandchildren: Hayley (Matt) Nelson, Taylor Deutmeyer, and Sam and Will Romberger; four step-grandchildren: Elijah and Charlie Fink, Michele (Austin) Gasper, and Matt Aller; two brothers: Ed Dolan and Mike (Teresa) Dolan, both of Waterloo; two sisters: Jackie (Jim) Roberts of Grain Valley, MO, and Marlys (Dale) Bastow of Poway, CA; a brother-in-law Dan Strub of St. Paul, MN; five sisters-in-law: Shelia Dolan of Janesville, IA, Marcella Hale and Bernice (Linus) Ott, both of New Albin, Sally Strub of Cumberland, WI, and Ann Thimmesch of Topeka, KS; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother Paul Dolan; his father and mother-in-law Nick and Marcella Strub; and two brothers-in-law: Earl and Charles Strub.

