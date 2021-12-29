I worked with Tom on a project early in my Deere career. He was from Deere and Company (the help group) while I was responsible for the project. Tom's positive attitude and guidance had a big impact on me. I got to know Tom better in our retiree golf group. He was always game to play under some of the worst conditions. I was particularly impressed with the positive attitude and peace he displayed over the last year.

Ken H Stegman Friend December 29, 2021