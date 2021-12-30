Menu
Thomas H. "Tom" Egts
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Thomas "Tom" H. Egts

February 11, 1951-December 26, 2021

BETTENDORF-Thomas "Tom" H. Egts, 70, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away Sunday December 26, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family from of glioblastoma. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bettendorf, with visitation held an hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to to Lutheran Lakeside Camp in Spirit Lake, IA or Wartburg College to the Tom Egts Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Tom was born February 11, 1951, to Herbert and Barbara Egts in Waterloo, IA. He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School and went on to attend Wartburg College. In 1974, he was united in marriage to Pamela Snyder in Manchester, IA. To this union, they had three kids: Stacy, Stephanie, and Michelle. Tom worked at John Deere as a project manager for over 40 years. He was an active member at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bettendorf. Tom was known for his love of golf, appreciation of music, relentless pursuit of excellence, and patience in teaching and mentoring others.

Tom will be missed by his beloved wife of 47 years, Pam; daughters: Stacy (Luke) Abar, Stephanie (Anwar) Ashraf, and Michelle (Brandon) Chaison; seven grandchildren: Noah, Eli, Anneliese, Moriah, Evangeline, Tatum, and Nadia; his parents: Herbert and Barbara Egts; three brothers: John (Nancy) Egts, Dennis (Teri) Egts, and Anthony (Mary) Egts; and brother-in-law: Russel Snyder.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Dec
30
Visitation
10:00a.m.
IA
Dec
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Bettendorf, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss. Love and Peace to your whole family.
Royal and Jo Hughes
January 1, 2022
We are so very sorry for your loss. May God's peace fill your hearts and homes. As you grieve, know the Lord walks with you and catches your every tear. God bless & keep you always.
Rich & Janell Miller
Work
December 31, 2021
I worked with Tom during our careers at Deere & Company and admired his knowledge and energy. I'm sorry to hear of his passing. Please accept my condolences.
Gregg H Malicki
Work
December 30, 2021
Pam and family, We are so very sorry. We have fond memories from many years back, especially when you lived in Waverly. Our sincere and heartfelt sympathy, and our prayers are with you all.
Dale and Pam Brickman
December 30, 2021
Saddened to hear the news of Tom's passing. Tom was a very dedicated John Deere employee and highly respected for his coaching, teaching and mentoring. He was always very patient and helped many succeed with their careers. Our sincere condolences to the Egts family. Ron & Audrey Wiegman
Ron Wiegman
Work
December 30, 2021
Rom and Lu Rosario
December 29, 2021
I worked with Tom on a project early in my Deere career. He was from Deere and Company (the help group) while I was responsible for the project. Tom's positive attitude and guidance had a big impact on me. I got to know Tom better in our retiree golf group. He was always game to play under some of the worst conditions. I was particularly impressed with the positive attitude and peace he displayed over the last year.
Ken H Stegman
Friend
December 29, 2021
Dear Pam and Family, I'm writing to you from Naples,Florida, to extend my condolences on Tom's passing. He was a good guy and I respected his dedication to Redeemer Lutheran Church and Lutheran Lakeside Camp. You have my sincere sympathy. May he rest in peace.
Duncan J Cameron
Friend
December 28, 2021
It was a very enjoyable experience to work with Tom on the Tianjin project. Tom kept the atmosphere light while adhering to very professional standards.
Calvin Vignes
Work
December 28, 2021
