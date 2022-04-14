Thomas Roger Harvey

September 6, 1958-April 12, 2022

Thomas Roger Harvey, age 63, died peacefully at Israel Family Hospice House on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 after a short battle with cancer.

Tom was born Saturday, Sept. 6, 1958 at Einstein Memorial Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. When he was 2 years old his family moved from Philadelphia to Cedar Falls, IA. When he was 4 years old, his family bought a farm just south of Washburn, IA. His family moved one more time to La Porte City, IA just before the start of his freshman year in high school. Tom played football in high school & college. He graduated from La Porte City High School May 1976. He graduated from UNI in 1982 with a BA in Industrial Technology.

Tom met his long-time wife of 32 years July 20, 1986 & they married 22 months later.

Tom loved anything automotive. He dabbled in dirt track racing for 6 years by trying to make Mopar's turn left. He also liked to fish & go kayaking. Tom & his wife Lori started a graphics business in 2015 in which they worked out of their home.

Tom & his wife both served YHVH & Yeshua since the early & mid-80s. They briefly had a church congregation in Stanhope, IA.

Tom is survived by his wife Lori; their son Craig (Dezerae) & grandson Odin; their daughter Hannah (Doug) & granddaughter Carly; he is also survived by both of his parents; his brother Steve; his sister Pat (Isra); and many nieces & nephews. He is also survived by his beagle Buster.

Tom was preceded in death by his paternal & maternal grandparents; Uncle Bob; Uncle Donald; and his sister Nancy.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Burial will be in Squire Boone Cemetery, south of Boone.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to use at their discretion

Online condolences may be left at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com.

Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets is in charge of arrangements.