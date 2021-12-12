Menu
Thomas Joe Miller
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Jesup High School
FUNERAL HOME
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza
Waterloo, IA

Thomas Joe Miller

July 22, 1959-December 4, 2021

Thomas Joe Miller, 62, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, December 4, 2021. He was born July 22, 1959 in Waterloo, IA and was baptized at Christ Lutheran Church. He attended school in Carpinteria, CA, before graduating from Jesup High School. Tom received his associate's degree from Hawkeye Tech. After trying several careers, he became a journeyman electrician through Local 288 when he received the apprentice of the year award. He worked for several different contractors in the area. This was to be his retirement year and he was really looking forward to it. Tom was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hugo and Ida Miller also George and Murial Woellert, and his loving mother, Nadine. He is survived his father, Walter, his loving brother Rick of Boise, ID, and his brother Mike (Norma) of Georgetown, KY. He is also survived by his uncle Otto and aunt JoAnn, cousins; Dan, Rose, MaryAnn, Janice (David) Chung, and Lee Schuler and their families, his four nephews, Richard Jr., Ryan, Dillon, Justin and niece, Sara. At the time of his passing, he was a member of Our Redeemer in Cedar Falls, IA. Tom loved to work on cars and projects around home. He was an avid bowler for many years and bowled on many leagues. He also enjoyed getting together with his family at their weekly breakfasts. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be Monday, December 13, 2021, at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo.
So sorry for your loss. I will miss Tom coming to the store for his weekly lottery tickets. I never saw him without a smile and upbeat attitude. Rest In Peace, Tom!
Connie Wymore
Friend
December 17, 2021
