Thomas A. Parrott

February 15, 1942-March 4, 2021

DENVER-Thomas A. Parrott, 79, of Denver, died Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home following a battle with cancer. Tom was born February 15, 1942 in Waterloo, the son of Thomas & Elsie (Christoffersen) Parrott. He married Linda Denkinger on September 6, 1969 at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Tom was a Quality Engineer at John Deere until retiring.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Parrott of Denver; one son, Thomas (Linda) Parrott of Centennial, Colorado; one daughter, Michelle (Stephen) Morgan of Denver, Colorado; four grandchildren, Jaden and Max Parrott, Maddie and Nate Morgan and close extended family: Ericksons, Hansens, Havenstrites, Matt Weichers and Louw van Wyk.

A Virtual Visitation of Celebration & Remembrance hosted on Zoom will take place from 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021. (https://zoom.us/j/98425619092?pwd=NlFJbHVYazJCT1BMMGpJS2VRbyt5dz09). Anyone who would like to submit a written message, audio recording, or video recording to be shared at the Friday Zoom sharing time can submit those to [email protected]

The service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Attendees must bring and wear a mask, and social distance. Those unable to attend in person may join through the livestream at facebook.com/stjohncf. The service will also be accessible there for several weeks afterward. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.