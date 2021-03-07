Menu
Thomas A. Parrott
Thomas A. Parrott

February 15, 1942-March 4, 2021

DENVER-Thomas A. Parrott, 79, of Denver, died Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home following a battle with cancer. Tom was born February 15, 1942 in Waterloo, the son of Thomas & Elsie (Christoffersen) Parrott. He married Linda Denkinger on September 6, 1969 at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Tom was a Quality Engineer at John Deere until retiring.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Parrott of Denver; one son, Thomas (Linda) Parrott of Centennial, Colorado; one daughter, Michelle (Stephen) Morgan of Denver, Colorado; four grandchildren, Jaden and Max Parrott, Maddie and Nate Morgan and close extended family: Ericksons, Hansens, Havenstrites, Matt Weichers and Louw van Wyk.

A Virtual Visitation of Celebration & Remembrance hosted on Zoom will take place from 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021. (https://zoom.us/j/98425619092?pwd=NlFJbHVYazJCT1BMMGpJS2VRbyt5dz09). Anyone who would like to submit a written message, audio recording, or video recording to be shared at the Friday Zoom sharing time can submit those to [email protected]

The service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Attendees must bring and wear a mask, and social distance. Those unable to attend in person may join through the livestream at facebook.com/stjohncf. The service will also be accessible there for several weeks afterward. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
715 College St., Cedar, IA
I only knew Tom for a short time but I enjoyed being around him and listen ing to his stories. So sorry for your loss. The Family is in my thoughts and prayers.
David Troendle
March 13, 2021
Linda, Michelle and Tommy - You are in our prayers. I have wonderful memories of Tom, especially his passion for the Packers and his love for Belize. He was a generous man and a wonderful grandfather.
Karen Klein
March 11, 2021
Thinking of you and your family. Praying for you because I care.
Ginny Poppen
March 10, 2021
Linda & Family We all enjoyed our conversations with Tom and appreciated his expertise on mechanical issues. Hope all goes well for you and the family.
John Henderson
March 10, 2021
I remember Tom from the early 60s. Tom and a neighbor Kendall Crawford made one of the very first dune buggy type cars out of fiberglass. Very cool buggy,for the early 60s. Later ran into him again at Chamberlains. Smart guy
Ted Gruver
March 9, 2021
Hello Linda, Sad to hear of his passing. I worked with Tom since he came to Deere from Chamberlin. Great guy to work with and to be around. Enjoyed going to his (resort :) ) for a little work and a lot of good fishing. He will be missed.
Jerry Vance
March 8, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to you and your family. We´ve thought of you so much these past few days. We´re praying for strength for you in the next coming months. Love, Carolyn and Del Kaufman
Carolyn Kaufman
March 8, 2021
I am so sorry Linda...sending hugs, love and prayers
Mary Jo Jones
March 8, 2021
Fine guy. Loyal to his friends. Smart coworker. Rest In Peace Tom.
Jim Elsey
March 7, 2021
Very sorry for your loss. I worked with Tom many years. He was a great guy.
Mike Feldpouch
March 7, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Tom. You have our thoughts and prayers.
Kathy Duke & Dave Beaty
March 7, 2021
Linda, fond memories of days at the Jacob range. Walkabouts with Louw on cold winter days tracking. Also hosting Louw's graduation meeting his father enjoying time with the Swarts'. The time Tom spent tweeking things in the shop for me. Thanks for being a friend. Our deepest condolences to you and your family!
Patrick & Michelle McCready
March 7, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Linda. We have great memories with you . Especially the weekend you hosted us at your house.
Greg and Marlene Kamienski
March 7, 2021
We are sorry for your loss of Tom. Our prayers are with you and family.
Mary and Steve Christoph
March 7, 2021
