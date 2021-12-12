Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas F. Sawyer
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Waterloo West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Thomas F. Sawyer

February 10, 1953-December 5, 2021

MARSHALLTOWN-Thomas F. Sawyer, 68 of Marshalltown, formerly of Grundy Center, died at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown on Sunday, December 5, 2021. He was born on February 10, 1953 in Waterloo, son of Henry and Jacqueline (Lyons) Sawyer. He graduated from Waterloo West High School and served in the United States Marine Corps until his honorable discharge. Thomas worked as a painter and handyman. He enjoyed motorcycles, cars, hunting, fishing, and playing guitar.

Survived by by four brothers, Rick (Carolyn) Sawyer of Waterloo, Mark (Jan) Sawyer of Waterloo, Tim (Shelda) Sawyer of Waterloo, and Kevin (Kristy) Sawyer of Grundy Center; sister, Rita Wethern of Harrison, AR; daughter, Kristie; several grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Elaine Knoop and Jo Anne Morrow.

Visitation will be 5 - 7 PM, Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home, 1519 W. 4th Street, Waterloo and one hour prior to service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Funeral Services 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home with military rites by the Evansdale AMVETS, Post #31.

Memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Private Family burial will take place at a later date in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo.

Go to www.lockefuneralservices.com for more.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Locke Funeral Services
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Dec
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Locke Funeral Services
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Dec
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Locke Funeral Services
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Locke Funeral Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My sympathies to the Sawyer family.
James Lohrman
December 15, 2021
Hi. I was Toms Girlfriend for years in the 1980 s. Tom. Had a good sense of humor. Alway. Making people laugh. He will be greatly missed. Linda Friedley- Perkins
LINDA Friedley- Perkins
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results