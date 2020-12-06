Thomas Scott "Tom" Brallier

November 14, 1957 - December 4, 2020

CEDAR FALLS-Thomas Scott "Tom" Brallier, 63, died Friday, December 4, 2020 at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.

He was born November 14, 1957, in Waterloo, IA, the son of William D. and Gladys L. (Waddell) Brallier. He graduated from Waterloo West High School and was employed at IBP in Waterloo.

Survived by two sisters, Cindy (Bruce) Scheer and Peggy Brallier, both of Cedar Falls; brother, William Brallier of Waterloo; and two sons, Scott and Richard. Preceded in death by his parents.

Private services will be held at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with interment in the Garden of Memories in Waterloo.

Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Diabetes Association.