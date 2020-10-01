Thomas W. Koch

1954-2020)

Thomas W. Koch of Waterloo and formerly of Crystal Lake, IL, passed away June 15, 2020 at the UIHC in Iowa City.

Tom was born on March 20, 1954 in Chicago, IL to Wilbert and Shirley (Meyers) Koch. He graduated Hersey High School in Arlington Hts. in 1972. He married Joan Kalinowski on October 4, 1987.

Thomas was an entrepreneur and a landscape contractor.

Tom is survived by his wife, Joan; daughters Regan (Ryan) Webster and Whitney Koch (fiance Thomas McCauley); son Adam Koch; granddaughter Evryn Webster; brothers James (Darryl) and Wilbert (Suzanne) Koch; sister-in-law Kristina Koch and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Koch.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Tom at Elevation Church, 618 State St. in Cedar Falls, on Saturday, October 3, 10:30 a.m.

Face masks are required.

Memorials may be made to your favorite charity.

Condolences and memories may be shared at [email protected]