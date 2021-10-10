Timothy John Joseph Cummings

April 16, 1959-October 2, 2021

WATERLOO-Timothy John Joseph Cummings 62 of Waterloo, Iowa died Saturday October 2, 2021 of natural causes.

He was born April 16, 1959 in Evansdale, son of Bernard (Curly) and Rita (Elenz) Cummings. He married Nancy Dobyns in 1984 they were later divorced. He married Joyce (Midge) Rindels they were later divorced. He then married Jeanette Sterling in 2001 they were later divorced.

He graduated from East High School in 1977. He worked for Home Shopping Network, J&S Flagging and then for Fort Dodge Asphalt retiring in 2017.

He was a diehard Miami Dolphins Fan loved to watch football also loved to watch NASCAR Dale Sr and Dale Jr were his favorite drivers and loved his Mountain Dew.

Survived by: his mother, two daughters Shantelle Hatch, and Karisa Cummings, one son Alex Cummings, six step children Mike Howe, Melissa Hall, Stacey McBride, Rick Klotz, Brooke Klotz, and Tyler Williamson. Four grandchildren with one grandson due in March. Three God sons Christopher Cummings, Jason Cummings, Cody Cole. Three sisters Lois Cummings, Mary Faulkner, and Karen Cole. Four brothers Randy Cummings, Jim Cummings, Kenny Cummings, Ronnie Cummings. He had numerous nieces and nephews also numerous great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: His dad Bernard (Curly) Cummings Sr., one sister Patricia (Pat)Cummings- Jones, one brother Bernard (Butch) Cummings Jr.

Services: Celebration of life 10:30 Monday October 11, 2021 at the Evansdale Amvets Post #31

Memorials: may be directed to the family