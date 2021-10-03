Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Timothy Lee Hersey
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Timothy Lee Hersey

April 24, 1959-September 22, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Timothy Lee Hersey, 62, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was born April 24, 1959 in Waterloo, IA, the son of John and Maria (Klosterman) Hersey. Tim married Cindy Terhune on May 1, 1998. He was a 1977 graduate of Waterloo West High School and attended Hawkeye Community College. Tim was a truck driver for Blue Line Moving & Storage for 34 years.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Hersey, of Cedar Falls; his son, Dalton (Rachel) Hersey; four step sons, Jason (Katie) Terhune, Nathan Terhune, Scott (Nikki) Terhune and Todd Terhune; one grandchild and seven step grandchildren, and three sisters, Nancy (Robert Biretz) Bartlett, Mona Grandon, and Lisa (Jay) Perkins.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents; several aunt and uncles, and his dog, Caprice.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3-5:00 p.m. Sunday, and one hour before service Monday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
IA
Oct
4
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Oct
4
Service
2:00p.m.
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.