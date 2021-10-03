Timothy Lee Hersey

April 24, 1959-September 22, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Timothy Lee Hersey, 62, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was born April 24, 1959 in Waterloo, IA, the son of John and Maria (Klosterman) Hersey. Tim married Cindy Terhune on May 1, 1998. He was a 1977 graduate of Waterloo West High School and attended Hawkeye Community College. Tim was a truck driver for Blue Line Moving & Storage for 34 years.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Hersey, of Cedar Falls; his son, Dalton (Rachel) Hersey; four step sons, Jason (Katie) Terhune, Nathan Terhune, Scott (Nikki) Terhune and Todd Terhune; one grandchild and seven step grandchildren, and three sisters, Nancy (Robert Biretz) Bartlett, Mona Grandon, and Lisa (Jay) Perkins.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents; several aunt and uncles, and his dog, Caprice.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3-5:00 p.m. Sunday, and one hour before service Monday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.