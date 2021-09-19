Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Timothy J. Holschlag
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Erickson-Rochon and Nash Funeral Home
901 Carpenter Ave
Iron Mountain, MI

Timothy J Holschlag

May 6, 1949-September 10, 2021

Timothy J Holschlag, age 72, died Friday, Sept 10, 2021, at his home in Norway, Michigan. Tim was born in New Hampton, Iowa, on May 6, 1949, the son of Carl Holschlag and Maurine (Johnson) Holschlag. He grew up in New Hampton, then lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Norway, Michigan.

He was a nationally recognized authority on smallmouth bass fishing, the owner of SmallmouthAnger.com, and the author of several books and DVDs and hundreds of magazine articles.

Tim Holschlag is survived by his sister, Geraldine Brummond, his wife Lyn Verthein, former wife Elizabeth Michael of Iowa City, Iowa; seven nieces and nephews: Becky Schoenfeld, Kathy Roethler, Randy Brummond, Cindy Kellogg, Dan Brummond, Brad Holschlag, and Craig Holschlag; and their children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Tom Holschlag, brothers-in-law LaVern Brummond and Bob Clasen, nephews Dick Brummond and Ryan Holschlag; step-nephew Miles, great-niece Mandy Brummond, and great-nephew Matthew Schoenfeld.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held in New Hampton Iowa. Memorial arrangements are at Erickson-Rochon-Nash Funeral Home in Iron Mountain, Michigan. (WWW.ernashfuneralhomes.com).


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Erickson-Rochon and Nash Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Erickson-Rochon and Nash Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.