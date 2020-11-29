Menu
Timothy Walter Heller

ELGIN-Timothy Walter Heller, 55, of Elgin, Iowa died Thursday, November 25, 2020 at Gundersen Lutheran in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

There will be a Private Graveside Service held at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Clermont, Iowa with Rev. Don Komboh as the officiant.

Due to Covid-19, social distancing and wearing of masks is required. If you are planning to attend the graveside, please bring a lawn chair.

Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Clermont, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 29, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
My heart goes out to you at this sad time. I'm So Sorry for your loss. May God comfort you and your family.
Tammy
November 29, 2020